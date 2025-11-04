The Brief Elections were held across Texas on Nov. 4, 2025 for state propositions and local elections. Here's a look at key races in Harris County and where to find election results. Watch live election night coverage in the live player above.



Texans headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their votes on state propositions and local elections.

Here's where to find live Harris County election results as the numbers start coming in.

Harris County key races

All Texans were able to vote on 17 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, but voters also saw races for other local positions depending on where they live.

Voters in Texas’ 18th Congressional District will elect a representative to fill late Congressman Sylvester Turner’s seat.

Residents in Baytown voted on some city council positions and local propositions.

Several school districts including Aldine ISD, Houston ISD, and Cy-Fair ISD have trustee elections.

Some municipal utility districts had bond elections.

Harris County election results

You can find live results on the Harris Votes website. Click here.

Texas' 18th Congressional District results

See live election results below.

Southeast Texas election results

Voters can find election results from their local election office. Follow the links below.