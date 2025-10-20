The Brief A special election will be held Nov. 4 to fill late Congressman Sylvester Turner's seat. Sixteen candidates are on the ballot. The representative who is elected will finish out the term that expires in January 2027.



A special election is being held in November to fill late U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner’s seat in Congress.

Voters in Texas’ Congressional District 18 will elect a representative who will finish out the unexpired term.

Why is a special election being held?

U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner died on March 5, leaving his seat vacant.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for a special election on Nov. 4 to elect the person who will finish out the term that expires in January 2027.

Who can vote?

Registered voters who live in Texas’ 18th Congressional District can vote in the special election.

District 18 encompasses a portion of Harris County.

Click here to find your district.

In order to vote in the Nov. 4 election, voters must have registered by Oct. 6. Click here to check if you are registered.

Who are the candidates?

There was no primary election to narrow down the field of candidates, so 16 names will appear on the ballot.

In order to win, a candidate will need to get more than 50% of the vote. If no single candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, the race will head to a runoff between the top two candidates who got the most votes.

Here are the candidates in the order they appear on the ballot:

Ollie J. Knox - Republican Party

Amanda Edwards - Democratic Party

Jolanda Jones - Democratic Party

Theodis Daniel - Republican Party

Vince Duncan - Independent

George Edward Foreman IV - Independent

Isaiah R. Martin - Democratic Party

Tammie Jean Rochester - Green Party

Christian Dashaun Menefee - Democratic Party

Valencia Williams - Democratic Party

Ronald Dwayne Whitfield - Republican Party

Reyna Anderson - Independent

Carter Page - Republican Party

Feldon Bonner II - Democratic Party

Stephen Huey - Democratic Party

Carmen Maria Montiel - Republican Party

What else is on the ballot?

Texas constitutional amendments

Every voter in Texas will be able to vote on 17 propositions in the Texas Constitutional Amendment Election.

Voters will be able to choose whether to approve amendments to the state’s constitution impacting everything from property taxes to bail to dementia research.

Local elections

Voters in several counties will see elections on positions and measures that impact their community. That might include bonds, school board trustees, city council positions or bonds impacting utility districts.

Sample ballots:

Click here to see the sample ballot for your area.