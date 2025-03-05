Rep. Sylvester Turner, former Houston mayor, dies at 70

The Brief U.S. Congressman and former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has died at the age of 70. He passed away after being taken to the hospital in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night. Turner was born and raised in Houston and served as a state representative and city mayor before being elected to the U.S. House in November.



U.S. Rep. Turner was elected to Texas' 18th Congressional District in November. He previously served as a Texas state representative for more than two decades and the mayor of Houston for eight years.

Sylvester Turner dies at age 70

What we know:

Houston Mayor John Whitmire confirmed Turner's passing during a council meeting on Wednesday morning.

Whitmire said that Turner was working in Washington on Tuesday night and was taken to the hospital, where he passed away.

What we don't know:

His cause of death is not known at this time. He has battled cancer in the past. In 2022, he announced that he was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer in his jaw, and received treatment.

What they're saying:

Mayor Whitmire says flags will be flown at half-mast at city buildings, and he encourages everyone across Houston to do the same.

"This comes as a shock to everyone. I'm going to ask Houstonians to come together. Pray for his family. Join us in celebrating this remarkable public servant. Celebrate his life, which we will be doing," Whitmire said.

Sylvester Turner’s long legacy in Houston

Turner was born and raised in Houston’s Acres Homes. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science at the University of Houston before earning a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.

He worked as a trial lawyer and later co-founded his own firm specializing in commercial law and personal injury litigation.

Turner served 27 years in the Texas House of Representatives, representing District 139. His first term was in 1989.

He was elected as Houston’s mayor in 2015 and re-elected in 2019, reaching his term limit.

Sylvester Turner wins Texas’ 18th Congressional District

Last year, Turner was elected to take over the seat formerly held by late-Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who died of pancreatic cancer in July.

Jackson Lee had already won the Democratic primary for the seat at the time of her death. Turner was chosen to be the party's nominee by local Democratic precinct chairs.

Lee's children, Jason Lee and Erica Lee Carter, endorsed Turner following their mother's death.

"We have no doubt Mayor Turner will carry on our mother's legacy of service because we've witnessed it almost our entire lives. Our mother had no greater partner than Mayor Turner and he honors her with his willingness to dutifully and humbly serve as a sturdy bridge to the next generation of leadership for the historic 18th Congressional District of Texas," they wrote in August.