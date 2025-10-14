The Brief Texas voters will vote on statewide and local issues in the Nov. 4, 2025 election. All Texas voters will get to decide on 17 amendments to the Texas Constitution. For voters in the Houston area, a key race for U.S. Representative for District 18.



Texas voters will head to the polls on Nov. 4 to decide on some statewide issues and local positions.

Here's a look at some of the key races and how to find out what is on your ballot.

Texas constitutional amendments

Every voter in Texas will be able to vote on 17 propositions in the Texas Constitutional Amendment Election.

Voters will be able to choose whether to approve amendments to the state’s constitution impacting everything from property taxes to bail to dementia research.

Featured article

U.S. Representative for District 18

A special election will be held to fill the congressional seat held by late Rep. Sylvester Turner.

There was no primary election, so 16 candidates will be on the ballot from multiple political parties.

Only residents in District 18 will have the race on their ballot.

The U.S. Representative for District 18 serves a portion of Harris County.

Local elections

FILE PHOTO. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Voters in several counties will see elections on positions and measures that impact their community. That might include bonds, school board trustees, city council positions or bonds impacting utility districts.

Sample ballots

To see which races are on your ballot, click your county below.

Key election dates

Oct. 6, 2025: The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 4 election.

Oct. 20, 2025: The first day of early voting in Texas.

Oct. 24, 2025: The last day to apply for a ballot by mail. The application must be received by this day, not just postmarked.

Oct. 31, 2025: Last day to vote early in person

Nov. 4, 2025: Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 4, 2025: A ballot by mail must be received by your early voting clerk by 7 p.m. if the carrier envelope is not postmarked. If your carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day, it must be received by your early voting clerk by 5 p.m. Nov. 5.

Texas polling locations

Some counties allow registered voters to vote anywhere in the county. Other counties have precinct-specific voting locations.

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website. It will list the locations where you can vote early and on the day of the election.

You can also find your sample ballot and check your voter registration.