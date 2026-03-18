Houston weather: Warmer Wednesday afternoon, first day of spring on Friday

The Brief Sunny & milder this afternoon First day of spring, Friday morning Possible record warmth this weekend



When you're leaving the house this morning, you might want to grab a jacket for the chilly temps, but things warm up in the afternoon.

Cool start, quick pick-up

After a chilly morning across Southeast Texas, sunshine and light Gulf winds will help temperatures rebound quickly this afternoon. The air will feel much more comfortable compared to earlier this week, so enjoy the quiet, pleasant day.

Spring arrives Friday

The first day of spring officially arrives Friday morning with the equinox, and the weather will match the season nicely. Expect another sunny day with a mild morning and warm afternoon as the gradual warm-up continues.

Warm weekend with record potential

By the weekend, it will feel more like May than early spring. Warmer and more humid air builds in, and some spots could challenge record highs. It’s a great setup for the final weekend of the rodeo, but be prepared for the heat to feel a bit unusual for this time of year with some areas hitting 90.