Texans were asked to decide on 17 constitutional amendments in the Nov. 4, 2025 election.

The propositions were passed by the Texas Legislature earlier this year alongside the new state budget.

Why you should care:

The amendments largely deal with tax reductions for select members of the state population, prevention of additional taxes, and funding for certain institutions and infrastructure. Other propositions deal with specifying language concerning certain rights and privileges.

Click here to read summaries and ballot language for all 17 propositions.

LIVE RESULTS: Texas propositions for state constitutional amendments

LIVE RESULTS: Texas propositions for state constitutional amendments

What was on the ballot?

Texas voters headed to the polls on Nov. 4 to decide on some statewide issues and local positions.

Every voter in Texas was able to vote on 17 propositions in the Texas Constitutional Amendment Election.

A special election was held to fill the congressional seat held by late Rep. Sylvester Turner in Texas' 18th Congressional District.

Voters in several counties also had elections for positions and measures that impact their community. That might include bonds, school board trustees, city council positions or bonds impacting utility districts.