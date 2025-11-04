article

The Brief Texans voted for Proposition 3, restricting when judges can grant bail to suspects accused of violent felonies. SJR 5 allows judges to deny bail in cases like murder, kidnapping or sexual assault. The measure also requires judges who grant bail in such cases to issue written justifications.



Texans have elected to restrict the circumstances in which people accused of felonies can be granted bail.

SJR 5 lays out scenarios for suspects charged with murder, capital murder or certain aggravated assault, kidnapping, robbery, sexual assault, indecency with a child and human trafficking to be denied bail.

Ballot language:

"The constitutional amendment requiring the denial of bail under certain circumstances to persons accused of certain offenses punishable as a felony."

Judges that grant bail to those suspects must prepare a written order explaining the justification.

Live results: Texas propositions for state constitutional amendments

Texans were asked to decide on 17 constitutional amendments in the Nov. 4, 2025 election.

The propositions were passed by the Texas Legislature earlier this year alongside the new state budget.

See live election results as they come in below.

More election results

What was on the ballot?

Texas voters headed to the polls on Nov. 4 to decide on some statewide issues and local positions.

Every voter in Texas was able to vote on 17 propositions in the Texas Constitutional Amendment Election.

A special election was held to fill the congressional seat held by late Rep. Sylvester Turner in Texas' 18th Congressional District.

Voters in several counties also had elections for positions and measures that impact their community. That might include bonds, school board trustees, city council positions or bonds impacting utility districts.