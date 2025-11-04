article

The Brief Texas voters approved Proposition 14 that was put forward by SJR 3. The proposition would create a state-funded dementia research facility. It would also create a fund to operate the facility and allocate money to prevention of the disease.



Texas voters Tuesday approved Proposition 14, which creates a state-funded dementia research facility and sets aside money aimed at prevention of the disease.

SJR 3 authorizes the state comptroller to set aside $3 billion from the state’s general fund to create the Dementia and Research Institute of Texas. The measure also provides funding for research and prevention efforts around dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

Ballot language: "The constitutional amendment providing for the establishment of the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, establishing the Dementia Prevention and Research Fund to provide money for research on and prevention and treatment of dementia, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and related disorders in this state, and transferring to that fund $3 billion from state general revenue."

Live results: Texas propositions for state constitutional amendments

Texans were asked to decide on 17 constitutional amendments in the Nov. 4, 2025 election.

The propositions were passed by the Texas Legislature earlier this year alongside the new state budget.

See live election results as they come in below.

More election results

What was on the ballot?

Texas voters headed to the polls on Nov. 4 to decide on some statewide issues and local positions.

Every voter in Texas was able to vote on 17 propositions in the Texas Constitutional Amendment Election.

A special election was held to fill the congressional seat held by late Rep. Sylvester Turner in Texas' 18th Congressional District.

Voters in several counties also had elections for positions and measures that impact their community. That might include bonds, school board trustees, city council positions or bonds impacting utility districts.