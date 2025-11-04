article

The Brief Texas voters approved Proposition 13 that was put forward by SJR 2. The proposition would increase the homestead tax exemption for school districts. The exemption would increase from $100,000 to $140,000.



SJR 2 would increase the tax exemption from $100,000 to $140,000. This would lower the overall tax bill for homeowners.

Ballot language: "The constitutional amendment to increase the amount of the exemption of residence homesteads from ad valorem taxation by a school district from $100,000 to $140,000."

Texans were asked to decide on 17 constitutional amendments in the Nov. 4, 2025 election.

The propositions were passed by the Texas Legislature earlier this year alongside the new state budget.

What was on the ballot?

Texas voters headed to the polls on Nov. 4 to decide on some statewide issues and local positions.

Every voter in Texas was able to vote on 17 propositions in the Texas Constitutional Amendment Election.

A special election was held to fill the congressional seat held by late Rep. Sylvester Turner in Texas' 18th Congressional District.

Voters in several counties also had elections for positions and measures that impact their community. That might include bonds, school board trustees, city council positions or bonds impacting utility districts.