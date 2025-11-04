article

The Brief Texas voters approved Proposition 16 that was put forward by SJR 37. The measure adds noncitizens to the list of people prohibited from voting in state elections.



SJR 37 alters Section 1 of Article 6 of the Texas Constitution to include people who are not citizens of the U.S. in a list of people already prohibited from voting. The list includes convicted felons who do not meet exceptions outlined by the state legislature and people who have been declared mentally incompetent by a court.

Federal law prohibits noncitizens from voting in federal elections.

Ballot language: "The constitutional amendment clarifying that a voter must be a United States citizen."

What was on the ballot?

Texas voters headed to the polls on Nov. 4 to decide on some statewide issues and local positions.

Every voter in Texas was able to vote on 17 propositions in the Texas Constitutional Amendment Election.

A special election was held to fill the congressional seat held by late Rep. Sylvester Turner in Texas' 18th Congressional District.

Voters in several counties also had elections for positions and measures that impact their community. That might include bonds, school board trustees, city council positions or bonds impacting utility districts.