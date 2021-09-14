Nicholas downgraded to tropical storm hours after landfall along Texas coast

Nicholas has been downgraded to a tropical storm hours after making landfall along the Texas coast as a hurricane.

Nicholas made landfall around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula, about 10 miles west-southwest of Sargent, as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 75 mph.

RELATED: Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall near Sargent in Matagorda County

By 4 a.m., Nicholas had weakened to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. According to the National Hurricane Center, Nicholas is expected to weaken further Tuesday and become a tropical depression by Wednesday.

At 4 a.m., the tropical storm was located about 30 miles south-southwest of Houston and about 35 miles north-northwest of Freeport.

According to the NHC, Nicholas is moving north-northeast around 9 mph and is expected to move more slowly to the northeast later Tuesday. It is expected to move eastward over Louisiana by Wednesday.

As the effects of Nicholas were felt in southeast Texas on Tuesday morning, more than 300,000 customers across the region were without power.

MORE: Power outages in southeast Texas

In Pearland, the city asked residents to shelter in place around 2:30 a.m. for their safety as winds over 40 mph were reported in the area.

Portions of Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, and Harris counties are under a flash flood warning until 7:30 a.m. Officials remind the public to never drive through floodwaters.

CURRENT WEATHER ALERTS

• A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Sargent to Sabine Pass including Galveston Bay.

• A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Matagorda to Cameron.

• A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Sabine Pass to Rutherford Beach Louisiana.

RESPONSE TO TROPICAL STORM NICHOLAS

As Nicholas approached Southeast Texas, schools, businesses and local governments took precautions in anticipation of heavy rain and potential flash flooding.

Some school districts canceled classes on Monday, and dozens announced closures for Tuesday. Click here for a list.

Businesses closed or reduced their hours, and Harry Styles postponed a Monday night concert in Houston.

LIST: Houston-area businesses close due to Hurricane Nicholas

Over the weekend, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state resources to be placed on standby along the length of the Texas Gulf Coast.

RELATED: Texans prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas and several inches of rain

"We will continue to closely monitor this storm and take all necessary precautions to keep Texans safe," Abbott said in a statement. "I encourage Texans to follow the guidance and warnings of their local officials and be mindful of potential heavy rain and flooding."

As Nicholas approached the coast on Tuesday, Gov. Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 17 counties, including Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Matagorda and Montgomery counties in southeast Texas.

LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS

We have the latest on road conditions in the Houston area. You can find that map below or click here.