LIST: Houston-area schools closed due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

Tropical Storm Nicholas formed Sunday morning and as a result of its impact, much of southeast Texas is under a flash flood watch through Tuesday evening.

As a result, some schools in the Houston area are taking precautions and closing schools.

Here's a list of what schools, as of Sunday evening, will be closed Monday, September 13th:

Angleton ISD

Brazosport ISD

Clear Creek ISD

Dickinson ISD

Friendswood ISD

La Porte ISD

Sweeny ISD

Texas City ISD

This list will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

