LIST: Houston-area schools closed due to Tropical Storm Nicholas
HOUSTON - Tropical Storm Nicholas formed Sunday morning and as a result of its impact, much of southeast Texas is under a flash flood watch through Tuesday evening.
As a result, some schools in the Houston area are taking precautions and closing schools.
Here's a list of what schools, as of Sunday evening, will be closed Monday, September 13th:
- Angleton ISD
- Brazosport ISD
- Clear Creek ISD
- Dickinson ISD
- Friendswood ISD
- La Porte ISD
- Sweeny ISD
- Texas City ISD
This list will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.
