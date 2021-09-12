Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Inland Harris County, Waller County, Wharton County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island

LIST: Houston-area schools closed due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON - Tropical Storm Nicholas formed Sunday morning and as a result of its impact, much of southeast Texas is under a flash flood watch through Tuesday evening. 

As a result, some schools in the Houston area are taking precautions and closing schools. 

LATEST UPDATES: Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico, expected to bring heavy rains to Houston

Here's a list of what schools, as of Sunday evening, will be closed Monday, September 13th: 

  • Angleton ISD
  • Brazosport ISD
  • Clear Creek ISD
  • Dickinson ISD
  • Friendswood ISD
  • La Porte ISD
  • Sweeny ISD
  • Texas City ISD

MORE: Texans prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas and several inches of rain

This list will continue to be updated as more information becomes available. 


 