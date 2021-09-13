Red Cross shelters opening due to Hurricane Nicholas

article

The Red Cross has announced they are opening shelters for flood-affected Texas residents due to Hurricane Nicholas.

Here is the list of shelters:

Fulton Community Church

215 N. 3rd St.

Fulton, TX 78358



Leon Grayson Community Center

13828 Corpus Christi St.

Houston, TX 77015



National Association of Christian Churches

16605 Air Center Blvd.

Houston, TX 77032

(This is run by a Red Cross partner)



Forge for Families

3435 Dixie Dr.

Houston, TX 77021



Orange Church of God

1911 N 16th St.

Orange, TX 77630



Baptist Church of Nederland

1911 Nederland Ave.

Nederland, TX 77627

COVID-19 Safety:

The Red Cross will require both staff and residents to wear face coverings inside emergency shelters — regardless of vaccination status. Wearing masks will help to ensure the safety of our workforce and all those we serve during disasters. Our goal is to keep everyone safe from both the disaster threatening the local community and from COVID-19.