Red Cross shelters opening due to Hurricane Nicholas
HOUSTON - The Red Cross has announced they are opening shelters for flood-affected Texas residents due to Hurricane Nicholas.
Here is the list of shelters:
Fulton Community Church
215 N. 3rd St.
Fulton, TX 78358
Leon Grayson Community Center
13828 Corpus Christi St.
Houston, TX 77015
National Association of Christian Churches
16605 Air Center Blvd.
Houston, TX 77032
(This is run by a Red Cross partner)
Forge for Families
3435 Dixie Dr.
Houston, TX 77021
Orange Church of God
1911 N 16th St.
Orange, TX 77630
Baptist Church of Nederland
1911 Nederland Ave.
Nederland, TX 77627
COVID-19 Safety:
The Red Cross will require both staff and residents to wear face coverings inside emergency shelters — regardless of vaccination status. Wearing masks will help to ensure the safety of our workforce and all those we serve during disasters. Our goal is to keep everyone safe from both the disaster threatening the local community and from COVID-19.
