Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island
10
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:21 PM CDT until FRI 12:01 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:05 PM CDT until FRI 12:21 AM CDT, Brazoria County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 9:46 PM CDT until TUE 1:45 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Galveston County, Matagorda County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 10:31 PM CDT until TUE 1:30 AM CDT, Matagorda County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:55 AM CDT until THU 8:30 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island

Red Cross shelters opening due to Hurricane Nicholas

HOUSTON - The Red Cross has announced they are opening shelters for flood-affected Texas residents due to Hurricane Nicholas

Here is the list of shelters: 

Fulton Community Church
215 N. 3rd St. 
Fulton, TX 78358 

Leon Grayson Community Center
13828 Corpus Christi St.
Houston, TX 77015

National Association of Christian Churches
16605 Air Center Blvd.
Houston, TX 77032
(This is run by a Red Cross partner)

Forge for Families
3435 Dixie Dr.
Houston, TX 77021

Orange Church of God
1911 N 16th St.
Orange, TX 77630

Baptist Church of Nederland
1911 Nederland Ave.
Nederland, TX 77627

COVID-19 Safety:
The Red Cross will require both staff and residents to wear face coverings inside emergency shelters — regardless of vaccination status. Wearing masks will help to ensure the safety of our workforce and all those we serve during disasters. Our goal is to keep everyone safe from both the disaster threatening the local community and from COVID-19.