Over 35,000 customers without power in Houston area

article

As Hurricane Nicholas continues to move toward Southeast Texas, power outages are popping up primarily south of Interstate 10.

Here is the latest power outage numbers as of 9:15 p.m.

According to CenterPoint Energy, 35,766 customers are currently without power

Entergy Texas is reporting 422 customers are currently without power.

RELATED: What you should do if your power goes out during TS Nicholas

RELATED: Texans prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas and several inches of rain

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 WEATHER APP

Advertisement

**These numbers will be updated as additional information is released.**