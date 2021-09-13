Over 35,000 customers without power in Houston area
article
HOUSTON - As Hurricane Nicholas continues to move toward Southeast Texas, power outages are popping up primarily south of Interstate 10.
Here is the latest power outage numbers as of 9:15 p.m.
According to CenterPoint Energy, 35,766 customers are currently without power
Entergy Texas is reporting 422 customers are currently without power.
RELATED: What you should do if your power goes out during TS Nicholas
RELATED: Texans prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas and several inches of rain
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 WEATHER APP
Advertisement
**These numbers will be updated as additional information is released.**