Over 35,000 customers without power in Houston area

HOUSTON - As Hurricane Nicholas continues to move toward Southeast Texas, power outages are popping up primarily south of Interstate 10. 

Here is the latest power outage numbers as of 9:15 p.m. 

According to CenterPoint Energy, 35,766 customers are currently without power 

Entergy Texas is reporting 422 customers are currently without power.

**These numbers will be updated as additional information is released.**