Here’s how much rain Nicholas dumped on SE Texas

By Aaron Barker
Published 
Rainfall in Houston area 9/14/2021 article

Estimated 24-hour rainfall totals for the Houston area are depicted on a map generated Sept. 14, 2021. The highest totals are shown in blue. (NWS/NOAA)

HOUSTON - Tropical Storm Nicholas continues its slow march across Southeast Texas on Tuesday after dumping heavy rain on parts of the region.

Nicholas made landfall about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday as a Category 1 hurricane near Sargent Beach, Texas, with winds of 75 mph.

LATEST: Nicholas continues march through Houston area after leaving half-million customers in the dark

While winds were an issue in some places, widespread heavy rain caused flooding in parts of the region.

In Houston, Hobby Airport reported 2.8 inches of rain as of 10:18 a.m. Tuesday. Bush Intercontinental Airport, which is the official reporting station for Houston, has picked up just over 2.5 inches in the past 24 hours.

Here’s a look at the 10 biggest rainfall totals being reported by the National Weather Service, so far:

  • Deer Park: 9.85 inches
  • Sweeny (14.6 miles south): 8.14 inches
  • Sargent (1 mile east-northeast): 8.14 inches
  • Santa Fe: 8.09 inches
  • Webster: 7.77 inches
  • Santa Fe (second report): 7.74 inches
  • League City: 7.59 inches
  • Freeport (2 miles northwest): 7.43 inches
  • League City (1.7. miles north): 7.40 inches (from HCFCD)
  • Webster (1.5 miles south): 7.08 inches
Officials at the National Weather Service said they are working to verify an earlier report of 13.96 inches in Galveston before including it in the official record.

To view the full report from the NWS, click here.