Here’s how much rain Nicholas dumped on SE Texas

article

Tropical Storm Nicholas continues its slow march across Southeast Texas on Tuesday after dumping heavy rain on parts of the region.

Nicholas made landfall about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday as a Category 1 hurricane near Sargent Beach, Texas, with winds of 75 mph.

LATEST: Nicholas continues march through Houston area after leaving half-million customers in the dark

While winds were an issue in some places, widespread heavy rain caused flooding in parts of the region.

In Houston, Hobby Airport reported 2.8 inches of rain as of 10:18 a.m. Tuesday. Bush Intercontinental Airport, which is the official reporting station for Houston, has picked up just over 2.5 inches in the past 24 hours.

Here’s a look at the 10 biggest rainfall totals being reported by the National Weather Service, so far:

Deer Park: 9.85 inches

Sweeny (14.6 miles south): 8.14 inches

Sargent (1 mile east-northeast): 8.14 inches

Santa Fe: 8.09 inches

Webster: 7.77 inches

Santa Fe (second report): 7.74 inches

League City: 7.59 inches

Freeport (2 miles northwest): 7.43 inches

League City (1.7. miles north): 7.40 inches (from HCFCD)

Webster (1.5 miles south): 7.08 inches

Officials at the National Weather Service said they are working to verify an earlier report of 13.96 inches in Galveston before including it in the official record.

Advertisement

To view the full report from the NWS, click here.