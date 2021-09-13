LIST: Houston-area businesses close due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

Heavy rains are expected in the Houston area as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches the Texas coast.

Due to weather conditions, some businesses are changing their hours or closing.

LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

This list of business closures will be updated as they are announced.

Harris Health System outpatient clinics

Harris Health System is closing all of its outpatient clinics at 3 p.m. Monday and will remain closed Tuesday. This includes all primary care and specialty clinic locations, the Ambulatory Surgical Center at Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, Riverside Dialysis Center and all infusion and radiation therapy services. Clinics will resume regularly scheduled appointments at noon Wednesday. Patients with affected appointments will be contacted to reschedule. For information about Harris Health closures, visit www.harrishealth.org or the Harris Health social media sites of Twitter or Facebook. Lyndon B. Johnson and Ben Taub hospitals and the emergency centers remain open.

Houston Zoo

The Houston Zoo will close at noon Monday and remain closed through Tuesday. Guests who have purchased tickets for Monday can trade them for another day. Ticket holders should check their email for details. The zoo says the animals will be cared for by a select group of team members and have safe and secure barns and night houses constructed to weather storms.

Pearland Town Center

The Pearland Town Center will be closing at 4 p.m. Monday. Some restaurants and stores may have varying hours, please call ahead.

Port Houston

Port Houston container terminals will cease ingate operations at 3 p.m. Monday and remain closed through Tuesday morning.

Space Center Houston

Space Center Houston will close at 2 p.m. Monday and will reopen on Wednesday.

City of Sugar Land offices

Due to inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicholas, city offices will close for normal business at 3 p.m. Monday.

