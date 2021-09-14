Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island
11
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 3:33 AM CDT until TUE 7:30 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Galveston County, Harris County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 5:45 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Galveston County, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:05 PM CDT until FRI 12:21 AM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until WED 8:30 AM CDT, Galveston County, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:21 PM CDT until FRI 12:01 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Galveston County, Galveston County, Harris County, Harris County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Southern Liberty County
Lake Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 5:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County

Nicholas: Some Houston-area rivers, bayous and creeks out of their banks

By
Published 
Updated just in
News
FOX 26 Houston

How storm surge affects drainage

FOX 26 Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz explains how storm surge relates to flooding on creeks and rivers.

HOUSTON - Several weather alerts are affecting southeast Texas, as Nicholas moves through the area.

Heavy downpours could bring flash flooding to some areas. Along the coast, storm surge is being reported.

Power outages, storm surge as Nicholas moves across southeast Texas
article

Power outages, storm surge as Nicholas moves across southeast Texas

Nicholas has been downgraded to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph hours after it made landfall on the Matagorda Peninsula as a hurricane.

The weather conditions are affecting the water levels in Houston-area rivers, bayous and creeks, with some of them already out of their banks.

CHECK LIVE RADAR AND TROPICAL WEATHER FORECAST

The Harris County Flood Control District reports the following out of bank channels:

  • San Jacinto River @ Rio Villa
  • Cedar Bayou @ SH 146
  • Taylors Bayou @ Shoreacres Boulevard
  • Taylor Lake @ Nasa Road 1
  • Clear Creek @ Nassau Bay
  • Clear Creek @ I-45
  • Magnolia Creek @ Bay Area Boulevard
  • Clear Creek @ Bay Area Boulevard
  • Chigger Creek @ Windsong Lane
  • Cowarts Creek @ Cloverfield Road
  • Old Chigger Creek @ SH 35
  • Resoft Park Ditch @ SH 35
  • Cloud Bayou @ Highland Road
  • Baker Street @ Willow Bayou

Several other spots are reporting flooding possible.

More than 400K customers now without power due to Nicholas
article

More than 400K customers now without power due to Nicholas

Power outages are popping up across Southeast Texas, as Nicholas blows through the area, bringing high winds and heavy downpours.

The Harris County Flood Warning System has an interactive map showing conditions at rivers, bayous, creeks and tributaries.

RELATED: Houston-area severe weather watches & warnings