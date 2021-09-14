Nicholas: Some Houston-area rivers, bayous and creeks out of their banks
HOUSTON - Several weather alerts are affecting southeast Texas, as Nicholas moves through the area.
Heavy downpours could bring flash flooding to some areas. Along the coast, storm surge is being reported.
The weather conditions are affecting the water levels in Houston-area rivers, bayous and creeks, with some of them already out of their banks.
The Harris County Flood Control District reports the following out of bank channels:
- San Jacinto River @ Rio Villa
- Cedar Bayou @ SH 146
- Taylors Bayou @ Shoreacres Boulevard
- Taylor Lake @ Nasa Road 1
- Clear Creek @ Nassau Bay
- Clear Creek @ I-45
- Magnolia Creek @ Bay Area Boulevard
- Clear Creek @ Bay Area Boulevard
- Chigger Creek @ Windsong Lane
- Cowarts Creek @ Cloverfield Road
- Old Chigger Creek @ SH 35
- Resoft Park Ditch @ SH 35
- Cloud Bayou @ Highland Road
- Baker Street @ Willow Bayou
Several other spots are reporting flooding possible.
The Harris County Flood Warning System has an interactive map showing conditions at rivers, bayous, creeks and tributaries.
