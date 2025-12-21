Houston weather: Christmas week forecast

The Brief Warm Weather This Week Watching For Fog and Showers Changes Next Weekend



If you like warm temperatures, you are going to love this week.

Warmer weather

The warming trend will continue through Christmas and into next weekend.

Sunday was the first day of winter, but it certainly does not feel like it.

Moisture and temperatures increase

This week's afternoon temperatures will climb well above average, into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

There's also a noticeable increase in humidity and high temperatures close to records for several days leading into Christmas.

Isolated scattered showers are mainly limited to Monday with a few light showers possible on Tuesday.

We'll also watch out for a daily round of fog to start off our mornings. Sunday morning started out with a Dense Fog Advisory and don't be surprised if we see another tomorrow morning and Tuesday.

Christmas and New Year's outlook

Forecast guidance continues to favor very warm weather through Christmas and the start of next weekend. This Christmas could be one of the warmest we've seen in Houston in recorded history.

However, the newest model trends suggest a possible shift toward cooler, even chilly conditions closer to New Year’s Day. Confidence is a bit lower that far out, but it is something worth watching as we head toward the end of the year.

There does look to be a front next weekend that could knock high temperatures back down into the 70s.