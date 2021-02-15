Winter storm in southeast Texas: What you need to know

A winter storm brought snow, sleet and freezing rain to southeast Texas on Monday morning, with temperatures dipping into the teens and wind chills in the single digits.

The entire state of Texas is under a winter storm warning.

A Wind Chill Warning is posted for Sunday night through noon Tuesday. The combination of strong winds and very cold air will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.

The winter storm is also causing dangerous conditions on roadways. Local officials are warning the public to avoid traveling as ice is reported on roads in more than 150 spots across Houston on Monday morning.

The public is also being asked to conserve electricity. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers, entered emergency conditions and initiated rotating outages at 1:25 a.m. Monday.

On Sunday, Governoor Greg Abbott announced the Biden administration's approval for a Federal Emergency Declaration due to winter storm. The Federal Emergency Declaration authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide emergency protective measures for mass care and sheltering and Direct Federal Assistance for all 254 counties in Texas.

WHAT'S AHEAD IN THE FORECAST

Southeast Texas is experiencing a once in a generation type weather event on Monday morning.

Temperatures in the Houston area as of 4 a.m. Monday

As of 4 a.m., wind chills were below 0 in spots with single digits areawide.

Wind chill in the Houston area as of 4 a.m. Monday

Snow accumulations of 3-4" will be possible through around 7 a.m. Highs today are likely to remain in the low 20s. Tonight's lows could be close to all-time records.

After a frigid start on Tuesday, some areas may warm above freezing while areas, especially north, will remain below 32°.

As we work our way into Wednesday, another winter storm will impact the state of Texas bringing the threat of freezing rain and sleet to the region. At this time, it doesn't look like we'll be dealing with the extremely cold temperatures like we're having at the moment, but another hard freeze will certainly be possible Thursday into Friday.

In addition, it's possible we warm above freezing on Wednesday and therefore might see rain instead of freezing rain and/or sleet. More details will be worked out as we head into the next 12 to 24 hours.

THE DANGERS OF ICE

The threat of accumulating ice will make traveling hazardous on area roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.

If we see ice accretion on elevated surfaces, notably power lines, that could lead to power outages.

When freezing rain accumulates on elevated surfaces, that adds additional weight to the objects it's falling on, like trees. Tree limbs could also snap as winds pick up on Monday if ice accumulations are greater than 0.25".

Local authorities are asking the public to avoid traveling on icy roadways. On Sunday, Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said there were nearly 120 motor vehicle accidents throughout the city. A 10-car pile up was reported on I-45 south of downtown.

Road conditions will remain dangerous.

POTENTIAL DANGERS

There are several potential dangers when winter weather hits. Long periods of below-freezing weather can be hazardous for people, pets, plants, and pipes.

Water pipes are likely to freeze and burst, so should be treated to prevent serious damage. Be sure to disconnect any outdoor hoses, drain them and store them inside a protected area, such as a garage or indoors. Cover and/or wrap exposed faucets and pipes - including those outside the home or in unheated crawl spaces, such as attics, garages and other areas.

Be sure to keep everyone inside a building or structure with adequate heating. If you must use a portable space heater to warm your home, be sure to follow all the recommended safety information provided with the unit. Improper use of portable space heaters can lead to fire, serious injury and death.

Shelters and warming centers are open for those without a warm place to stay. Check the list here.

Bring pets inside and move other animals or livestock to sheltered areas to provide extra protection from the cold weather.

The winter weather can affect plants that are sensitive to colder temperatures. Bring potted plants inside or store in your garage.

Plants that aren't cold-hardy could suffer and die. Move them indoors or cover with a cloth fabric.