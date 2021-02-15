Airfields at Hobby, Bush airports closed due to ice

The airfields at Hobby Airport and Bush Airport in Houston are closed due to accumulations of ice.

Airport official say crews worked all through the night to de-ice runways, but the temperatures got too low.

Treatment of the airfield will continue throughout the day.

Travelers are asked to check with their airlines for flight information.

As of Monday morning, there were 750 flight cancellations at Bush Airport and 120 flight cancellations at Hobby Airport.

Ice in affecting travel across southeast Texas on Monday amid the winter storm. More than 150 icy roadway locations were reported in Houston. The public is asked to avoid driving if possible.