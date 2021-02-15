Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Chill Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Hard Freeze Warning
until TUE 6:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
Lake Wind Advisory
from MON 2:12 AM CST until MON 4:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Chill Advisory
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Cherokee County

Airfields at Hobby, Bush airports closed due to ice

Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

Bush, Hobby airports’ airfields closed due to ice

Due to accumulation of ice, the airfields at Bush Airport and Hobby Airport are closed until further notice.

HOUSTON - The airfields at Hobby Airport and Bush Airport in Houston are closed due to accumulations of ice.

Airport official say crews worked all through the night to de-ice runways, but the temperatures got too low.

MORE: Gov. Abbott announces approval of Federal Emergency Declaration ahead of winter storm

Treatment of the airfield will continue throughout the day.

Travelers are asked to check with their airlines for flight information.

As of Monday morning, there were 750 flight cancellations at Bush Airport and 120 flight cancellations at Hobby Airport.

LIST: Ice reported on Houston-area roadways

Ice in affecting travel across southeast Texas on Monday amid the winter storm. More than 150 icy roadway locations were reported in Houston. The public is asked to avoid driving if possible.