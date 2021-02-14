Gov. Abbott announces approval of Federal Emergency Declaration ahead of winter storm

Governor Greg Abbott announced the Biden administration's approval for a Federal Emergency Declaration ahead of an unprecedented winter storm.

The Federal Emergency Declaration authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide emergency protective measures for mass care and sheltering and Direct Federal Assistance for all 254 counties in Texas.

"I thank President Biden for quickly issuing a Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas as we continue to respond to severe winter weather conditions throughout the state," said Governor Abbott.

"This disaster declaration provides Texas with additional resources and assistance that will help our communities respond to this winter weather."

Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo signed a Disaster Declaration Sunday afternoon during a news conference.