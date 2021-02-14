Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
5
Wind Chill Warning
from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Chill Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST, Cherokee County

Gov. Abbott announces approval of Federal Emergency Declaration ahead of winter storm

Governor Abbott Warns Texans About Winter Storm

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for almost all of Texas.&nbsp; Snow, sleet, and/or freezing rain is expected throughout the region.&nbsp; In addition, extremely cold temperatures are expected to reach historic lows.

HOUSTON - Governor Greg Abbott announced the Biden administration's approval for a Federal Emergency Declaration ahead of an unprecedented winter storm

The Federal Emergency Declaration authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide emergency protective measures for mass care and sheltering and Direct Federal Assistance for all 254 counties in Texas.

"I thank President Biden for quickly issuing a Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas as we continue to respond to severe winter weather conditions throughout the state," said Governor Abbott.

"This disaster declaration provides Texas with additional resources and assistance that will help our communities respond to this winter weather."

Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo signed a Disaster Declaration Sunday afternoon during a news conference. 