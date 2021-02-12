LIST: Ice reported on Houston-area roadways

article

Icy roadways are being reported in areas northwest of Houston on Friday.

Ice was detected on roadways in spots in Montgomery County and far northwest Harris County.

Houston TranStar reports these icy roadway locations:

US-290 NORTHWEST Eastbound At BINFORD - Center Lane

US-290 NORTHWEST Westbound At FM-2920 - All mainlanes

SH-99 Lanier Pkwy - West Southbound At US 290 Northwest - Left Interchange Ramp, Right Interchange Ramp

FM-149 Northbound At FM-1488 in Montgomery County - Right Lane, Center Lane

FM-149 Southbound At FM-1488 in Montgomery County - Right Lane, Center Lane

FM-1774 Northbound At FM-1488 in Montgomery County - Left Lane, Right Lane

FM-1774 Southbound At FM-1486 in Montgomery County - Left Lane, Right Lane

Crashes amid icy road conditions

Authorities were at the scenes of two crashes on Friday morning.

In northwest Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzlez said deputies were investigating a crash near SH 99 and the Northwest Freeway where black ice was being reported.

In Magnolia, police warned drivers to be aware of icy road conditions after a crash involving 13 vehicles on an overpass at FM 1488 and FM 1774.

Driving safety

Experts say the best way to avoid an accident is to stay off the roads.

Drivers can prepare for getting stuck in cold weather by putting a blanket, snacks, and water in their car. Make sure your cell phone is charged or have a charger with you.

Here are a couple of other tips from driving experts:

- Leave 600 feet, or about six car lengths, between your vehicle and one ahead of you.

- If you hit ice, don't accelerate or slam on the brakes.

- If you have anti-lock brakes, just press gently. The brakes will do the work for you

- If the rear of your car starts sliding in one direction, gently steer into the same direction.