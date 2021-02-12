13 vehicles involved in crash on overpass in Magnolia

article

Police say 13 vehicles were involved in a crash on top of an overpass in Magnolia.

The Magnolia Police Department is currently at the scene at FM 1488 and FM 1774.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

The police department says there will be traffic delays.

According to Houston TranStar, ice was detected on the roadway near that intersection on Friday morning.

"Please be aware of iced roadways and drive carefully," Magnolia PD wrote on Facebook.

This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly.