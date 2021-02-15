Power outages: Check your area as energy conservation urged across Texas

As Texas takes on the historic winter storm, many residents are braving the freezing temperatures through power outages.

Utility tracker PowerOutage reports more than 2.5 million Texans are without power.

Some are losing power due to the weather conditions, while others are under a rotating outage initiated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers.

For those in southeast Texas, CenterPoint and Entergy provide power outage trackers.

As of 8:15 a.m. Monday, CenterPoint Energy's map was temporarily unavailable. To see CenterPoint Energy's map and outage tracker click here.

Entergy reported nearly 79,000 customers without power. To see Entergy's tracker and map click here.