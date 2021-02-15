Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Chill Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Hard Freeze Warning
until TUE 6:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
Lake Wind Advisory
from MON 2:12 AM CST until MON 4:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Chill Advisory
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Cherokee County

Power outages: Check your area as energy conservation urged across Texas

HOUSTON - As Texas takes on the historic winter storm, many residents are braving the freezing temperatures through power outages.

Utility tracker PowerOutage reports more than 2.5 million Texans are without power.

Some are losing power due to the weather conditions, while others are under a rotating outage initiated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers.

For those in southeast Texas, CenterPoint and Entergy provide power outage trackers.

As of 8:15 a.m. Monday, CenterPoint Energy's map was temporarily unavailable. To see CenterPoint Energy's map and outage tracker click here.

Entergy reported nearly 79,000 customers without power. To see Entergy's tracker and map click here.

