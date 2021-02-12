LIST: Houston-area emergency shelters, warming centers

article

Emergency shelters and warming centers will be opening due to the arctic blast that is moving into the Houston-area this weekend and into Monday and Tuesday.

Here's the latest list:

GALVESTON

The Salvation Army at 601 51st Street in Galveston is open for up to 62 people during the upcoming cold weather. The shelter will shift from emergency overnight only to 24 hours operation. COVID-19 guidelines including social distancing, wearing masks and cleaning frequently will be following. Screening for entry will also take place at the facility.

HOUSTON

The City of Houston has announced that the George R. Brown (GRB) Convention Center will open on Sunday as an emergency shelter.

"That site will be primarily for our homeless population," Mayor Turner said in a press release. "We want to get them off of the streets. The City of Houston is coordinating with METRO to assist with the transportation to GRB."



This list will be updated as new locations are reported to the FOX 26 Newsroom. Keep checking back for additional locations throughout the weekend and next week.