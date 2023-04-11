A new report is giving some sobering information on how Texas looks after children's health care.

WalletHub says it compared all 50 states to look into the most cost-effective and highest-quality healthcare for children. The data researchers used ranged from a share of children between 0 and 17 in excellent or very good health to pediatricians and family doctors per capita.

The report's findings led WalletHub to rank Texas as the 2nd worst state for children's health care. The Lone Star State also had the lowest percentage of children with excellent or very good health, the lowest percentage of uninsured children, and the highest rate of obese children.

Mississippi outranked Texas as the very worst state for children's healthcare, while Massachusetts was said to be the very best.

