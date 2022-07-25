Houston families say SE Houston area nursing home is mistreating their loved ones

Some Houston families say their elderly loved ones are being mistreated in an area nursing home in southeast Houston.



Terra Bella Health and Wellness Nursing Home has had 12 health citations by the state, two federal fines in the last three years and was assessed a state fine of $3,500 last year.

Several families, some who did not want to talk on camera, say the problem hasn’t gone away.

After 82-year-old Mary Dugas suffered a fall that left her unable to care for herself, her daughter Gwendolyn Mallett, says she thought her mom would be properly cared for at Terra Bella Health and Wellness. So she was placed there in January.

"Ever since then I’ve been having issues with them," says Mallett. She says one of the biggest problems is, according to Mallett, her mom is left sitting in urine and excrement for hours. "Nobody wants to go and see their loved ones wet like that. I mean the bed is soaking wet. Who wants to lay in that? Who wants to lay in poop all day? Nobody. You don’t do nobody like that," says Mallett.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services Department, Terra Bella has a 67% staff turnover rate, has had nine state violations for things such as, "failing to maintain an infection control program for residents," and was assessed a $3,500 penalty for two violations last year, including, "the facility did not make sure residents with loss of bladder receive treatment or service to prevent infections."

Mallett's mom wasn’t staying in the facility in 2021, but she says recently, "She had an infection on her thighs." According to Mallett, in the seven months her mom has stayed here, she’s also fallen twice.

"She said the CNA was changing her. They took the rail off her bed and she couldn’t hold on to it for security and she rolled out of the bed. My mom is not going to lose her pride and dignity behind them people. That’s not right for them to do her like that."

FOX 26 called and went into the facility for comment. We were told a Terra Bella administrator would contact us. However, as of when this report was published, no one has.

When you’re choosing a nursing home for a loved one, you’re advised to check recent state inspections online, make sure the facility is licensed, look at internet reviews, know the staff to patient ratio and staff turnover rates.

You can reach the state Nursing Home Complaint hotline at 800-458-9858.