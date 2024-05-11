Several hundred unionized janitors represented by SEIU Texas in Houston have authorized the bargaining committee to call for a strike contingent on their demands being addressed by the end of this month. The workers are pushing for an increase from their current wages of $11.75 per hour, which they argue is insufficient for supporting and raising a family.

"I work two jobs to give my family a better life, but that's hard when I make less than $14 an hour. It's not enough to cover food, rent and our bills," Maria Sop-Poz, said. "I will do whatever it takes to have just one full-time job that provides for my family and gives me time to spend with them," she continued.

SUGGESTED: McDonald's shooting: Man wanted for allegedly killing Houston attorney arrested

Approximately two-thirds of Houston's unionized janitors earn about $47 per night part-time. Without access to employer-funded healthcare, numerous employees are juggling additional jobs to sustain their livelihoods. In a move of solidarity and protest, janitors were joined by local lawmakers in a march calling attention to their conditions.

Dora Alvarado, a janitor, highlighted the dire financial challenges they face, "We need Houstonians to know that what we’re getting paid is misery. We urgently need a pay raise."

Congressman Al Green, representing Texas' 9th District, supported the janitors' point on living wages. "If you’re making $11.75 an hour, you’re making less than $1,000 a month. A family cannot live off $11.75 an hour."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Elsa Flores, SEIU President, emphasized the janitors' resolve, "If workers don’t see a difference in their pay, if they don’t see more hours, they’re ready to do whatever it takes to make that happen."

Janitors in other cities, who work for the same cleaning contractors in buildings owned by the same owners, earn more than janitors in Houston.

The janitors' ambitions include securing full-time jobs with benefits and a path to a $15 hourly wage. With the contract expiration date of May 31 nearing for roughly 3,000 janitors, a vote to strike has been set in motion, echoing past strikes in 2006 and 2012.