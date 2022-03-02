Unpermitted boarding home shut down in Katy area, seven residents relocated

article

The Harris County Fire Marshals Office along with the Harris County Sheriff's Office shut down an unpermitted boarding home in the Katy area.

RELATED: Authorities shut down illegal assisted living home in Cypress, 16 people displaced

According to officials, seven residents who were living in the unpermitted boarding home were relocated to safe locations with the assistance of Adult Protective Services.

RELATED: Disturbing Houston nursing home experience shared by victim's granddaughter

Officials added that three of the seven residents that were living at the boarding home were in need of care that exceeded the limitations of a boarding home.

RELATED: Dozens found living in 'deplorable' conditions at unlicensed group home

If you believe there is an unpermitted boarding home operating, you can verify permitted boarding homes on HCFMO's website by clicking here.

Advertisement

If you have a complaint, you can email fmosupport@fmo.hctx.net.