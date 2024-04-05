A school bus crashed into a home in La Marque Friday afternoon.

Two people were injured in the crash.

Those injured were the bus driver and a 13-year-old passenger. They both were treated for minor injuries.

Both directions of Main Street near Lone Star Road were shut down after the school bus also hit a utility pole, causing power outages to traffic lights, which caused the road to be shut down.

The bus was a privately owned school bus and didn't belong to any school districts.

Police confirmed that the 13-year-old injured was a family of the driver, and they crashed into the front porch of the home.

The driver believed that the bus had a mechanical malfunction, leading to the crash into the pole and then the home.

La Marque PD and Fire are both investigating the crash.