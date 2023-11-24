Music As Medicine: Teens to put on show this weekend to help kids in need

Some Houston high school students with a passion for playing instruments aren't keeping that talent to themselves. They are sharing the special art with area elementary and middle school kids.

"Make sure you lift and use more bow," 17-year-old Mary Shim demonstrates while teaching one area student.

With the magic of music, Mary and several brilliant teens are turning melodies into medicine.

"The name of our organization is called Music As Medicine. What we do is, we use music as a way to provide happiness for our community members," explains Music As Medicine member 16-year-old Diya Gaur.

"For me, music has always brought me comfort," adds Music As Medicine member 16-year-old Hailey Hua.

The Houston teens started and ran their non-profit Music As Medicine, going into schools and teaching other youngsters to play instruments.

They not only give free lessons but also teach the fine art through games like musical chairs. "Music is known to provide patients with some form of happiness, solace. It does help with overall well-being," Diya explains.

"Our primary purpose is to build the next generation of music healers," says Mary, and these terrific teachers also still learn from their own organization.

"It's actually a very personal story to me," says Mary.

Personal, because taking a dose of their own medicine has helped change their lives as well.

"I've played violin since I was in second grade. I've always had performance anxiety. Now I don't get as nervous when I perform in front of other people," Mary explains.

"I was the kid that even at the mere thought of a presentation I was terrified. I was in the corner shaking but now, with the help of Mary and some of my fellow officers, I've been able to get up on stage and perform," Hailey adds.

In fact, the amazing musicians now put on shows everywhere from hospitals to the Texas State Capitol building. Their next big performance is Saturday, November 25, 2023, a classical concert that costs $5. They're raising money to buy instruments for Houston kids in need.

"Our concert is at Strake Jesuit Parsley Center from 5 to 7 p.m.," says Mary.

There you'll see for yourself Music As Medicine, and these future physicians should know. Mary, Diya, and Hailey plan to become doctors, clearly doctors who also use Music As Medicine.

"There are a lot of benefits from music, health-wise and, in general. Music really helps with mental well-being," says Diya.

Find Music As Medicine on their website and on social media platforms at @musicasmed. You can also buy tickets to Saturday’s concert here.