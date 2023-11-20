Houston's first responders received 100 mattresses as part of a heartwarming Mattress Mack and Gallery Furniture initiative in collaboration with Beautyrest and Kroger. In addition, 50 turkeys and 50 hams were provided to them as a token of appreciation for their dedicated service to the community.

To acknowledge the unwavering dedication, sacrifice, and service these heroes have provided to the Houston community, the giveaway offered a good night's sleep and a delicious meal.

Mattress Mack and Gallery Furniture, in collaboration with Beautyrest and Kroger, gave 100 mattresses to Houston's first responders. (Courtesy of Gallery Furniture)

The First Responders Holiday Giveaway occurred on Monday at Gallery Furniture's 6006 N. Freeway location. The event featured a drive-through format, where first responders could present their valid ID to Gallery Furniture's staff and receive a brand new Beautyrest mattress along with a complimentary turkey or ham from Kroger, all at no cost.

A free mattress and holiday meal were a small token of gratitude for first responders' courage and resilience. (Courtesy of Gallery Furniture)

Gallery Furniture, Mattress Mack, Kroger, and Beautyrest stood united in expressing gratitude and positively impacting the lives of those who selflessly protect and serve.

This event was a meaningful way to recognize and honor Houston's first responders.