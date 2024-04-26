It's obvious the owner of Epic Nails also known as Helen's Nails at 2110 El Dorado Boulevard doesn't want to talk to me.

We went there on April 15 after a customer said she was charged $330 for a manicure and a pedicure and charged $65 for paying with a credit card.

This is Friendswood Nails and Spa at 802 S. Friendswood Drive.

"We are the Friendswood. Nail Salon in Friendswood, Texas," said owner Tiffany Nguyen. "The other one is just in the Friendswood area."

"It hurts me a lot to see how much stress she's going through because of stuff like this," said Tiffany's son Anthony Le.

He says his mother has been attacked on social media by people angry with Epic Nails or Helen's Nails.

"They'd go on social media and say things like scammer and don't go to this place," Anthony said. "That's most of the stuff she sees and it stresses her out a lot.

Anthony says two of his teachers and some friends asked him about the reports.

"They knew it wasn't us, but a lot of people brought it up," he said. "Your first video, that one, blew up like 300,000 views I think."

"I've been coming here for five years and I have never had a problem with money gouging or even watching somebody walk out mad or anything," said customer Edith Brown.

Customers here know what services will cost before anything is done. This is a good reminder to do your research before leaving a negative review or comment.