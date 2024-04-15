Friendswood Epic Nails Outrage: Customers allege overcharging, hostile behavior

The most recent customer to contact us says she was charged $330 for a manicure and a pedicure. That amount includes a $65 surcharge for paying with a credit card.

After we opened the door to Epic Nails, also known as Helen's Nails, at 2110 El Dorado Boulevard, a woman inside grabs the door and locks us out.

The visit was to ask questions about a young woman, she asked not to be identified so we will call her Grace.

"It's a lesson but it's unfair because that was a cruel thing to do," Grace said.

She went to Epic Nails on Sunday. She says she got a manicure and a pedicure that usually costs her $80 dollars. Grace says Epic Nails charged her $330.

"I'm upset. I even asked her, you're kidding right?" said Grace.

Last November, one woman told us she and her young son were held captive at the nail salon after she disputed a $110 bill.

"She locked me in the building with my 4-year-old child, and he was crying asking if we were going to go to jail, because I called the police," she said.

Another customer said the Epic Nails Salon owner charged her an extra $200 for calling the law on her.

Last April, we told you about another woman who says she was charged almost $700 to have her toenails painted at Epic Nails.

Last July, we did a report with another customer, who says the nail salon threatened her with litigation after posting a bad review.

Grace says the Epic Nail Salon owner kept her credit card.

"She took my card and refused to give it back," she said.

Grace says she paid the $330 bill to get her ID back.

When she got home, she researched Epic Nails in Friendswood.

"I was like, this is insane. I was glad I wasn't the only one," Grace said.

Remember to Google a business before using it for the first time. The maximum surcharge allowed when paying with a credit card is four percent.

If you're ever charged more than that, file a complaint with the Texas Attorney General's Office.

