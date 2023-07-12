Friendswood nail shop owner unhappy with customer's negative review, posts customer's address on social media

This is the second time in less than three months we've heard from a customer of Epic Nail Spa, also known as Helen's Nail Spa, questioning the amount they were charged.

"My regular nail lady was out of town, I believe she was in Austin," said Natalie Guerrant.

SUGGESTED: Harris County crime: 2 men wanted for capital murder arrested in Vietnam

That's why she says she decided to try the nail spa on El Dorado Boulevard in Friendswood.

Natalie says she was floored when the owner charged her $200.

Natalie admits she didn't ask the nail shop owner the price beforehand, "I should have done that," she said. "I will from now on."

Natalie posted a review. "I showed a picture of my nails with the background of what she was charging when I was there," she said.

Attorney Andrew Gray sent Natalie a cease and desist letter, it accuses her of making false malicious statements against Helen's Nail Spa.

It states if she doesn't remove the libelous post, she will face a defamation lawsuit.

"In the last few days, they've been putting that letter on everybody's comments," said Natalie. "I'm very upset about it."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The letter was initially posted with Natalie's home address.

"I am not happy about my address being out there, which she has scratched off as of yesterday," she said.

When we asked attorney Andrew Gray about the letter, he said her address is public information.

"When you post a letter like that with someone's home address on it, you held them up for someone to come and assault them, break into their home, burglarize them. That really wasn't a smart thing to do," said FOX 26 Legal Expert Chris Tritico.

"I am not happy, and I can't believe they can do that to someone," said Madeline Warner in an April 28 interview.

Warner told us Epic Nail Spa charged her almost $700 after she complained about a $50 charge for a color change.

"The truth is always a defense to defamation," Tritico said.

Natalie says what she posted about the nail spa is true, and she's not removing it.

Gray told us the owner of the nail spa declined comment.