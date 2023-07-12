Harris County crime: 2 men wanted for capital murder arrested in Vietnam

Two men wanted in connection with a deadly January shooting in Houston are back in the United States after being arrested in Vietnam.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said Polie Phan and Jaidan Vu Nguyen were caught by Vietnamese authorities and turned over to U.S. officials.

Polie Phan and Jaidan Vu Nguyen

We're told the men are currently in San Francisco and will be extradited back to Harris County.

It all started when authorities were called out for a check welfare call at the home of James Gerald Martin, III.

When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old Dana Ryssdal suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Authorities stated that Martin and a 2022 white Dodge truck, owned by Ryssdal, were missing from the home at the time.

On January 29, officials asked for the public's help to locate Ryssdal and the missing truck.

The missing truck was located the following day in the 6900 block of Cullen Boulevard.

During the course of the investigation, detectives recovered another vehicle at the home on T.C. Jester Boulevard. That's where officials found Martin's body inside the vehicle, and he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Kathy Vu

A third suspect, 23-year-old Kathy Vu, had already been charged with tampering with evidence and was arrested. According to court records, she is due back in court on August 25.