Starting Friday, Houston seniors, people with disabilities and caregivers for disabled children can apply for a free portable air conditioner.

The Houston Health Department will be distributing 400 portable air conditioners to those who qualify.

Only those who have never received an air conditioner through the department can apply. Those 60 or older are considered "seniors" for eligibility in the program.

Recipients will receive information and help with the installation of the air conditioners.

To apply, call the Harris County Area Agency on Aging at (832)393-4301 starting Friday, May 17.