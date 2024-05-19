Jeep Weekend in Galveston County ended with three shootings in the span of an hour and 30 minutes and one person dead as a result, officials said on Sunday.

According to authorities, three people were shot, with one person being found dead at the scene. It is unknown where the shooting occurred at this time.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of i45NOW

Major Ray Nolen of the Galveston County Sheriff's Office reported one person was shot in the chest and airlifted in critical condition while another victim suffered a graze on their head. They were stabilized after receiving medical treatment.

One person was taken into custody after a brief chase with law enforcement and it has not been confirmed if other suspects were involved in the other shootings.

The shootings are still under investigation, and we will update this article as more information becomes publicly available.