One man is facing charges following a bizarre incident in Harris County on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

35-year-old Victor Coronado has been charged with harassment.

According to officials, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office were called out to the 7300 block of Louetta Road in reference to a disturbance.

When authorities arrived, the suspect, later identified as Coronado, was detained.

Victor Coronado

Authorities said further investigation revealed that Coronado approached a vehicle and asked for money. The driver of the vehicle gave Coronado food.

That's when, according to authorities, Coronado asked if he could have sex with a 13-year-old girl who was also in the vehicle.

Coronado was later taken to the Harris County Jail to be booked.

His bond has not been set yet, according to officials.