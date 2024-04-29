The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a boil water notice for the City of Shoreacres, according to a release.

Officials said the boil water notice was issued due to low distribution pressure.

Customers will need to boil their water prior to any consumption (i.e. washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.) Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions:

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you can contact LaWanda Weiss at (832) 942-1041.