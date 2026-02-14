360 pounds of meth seized in Louisiana parish, one of the largest in Louisiana

More than 300 pounds of narcotics were seized as part of an investigation by Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, making it one of the biggest in Louisiana, officials said.

361 pounds of meth seized in Louisiana

The backstory:

On Saturday, the sheriff's office said with the help of multiple other agencies, they were able to seize about 361 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at nearly $4 million, during a traffic stop in Livingston Parish.

Officials also seized digital weighing scales, $7,155 in cash, and the vehicle, which was a 2017 Jaguar XE.

Courtesy of Splendora Police Department

Two men were inside the vehicle and have been indicted as of Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana. The suspects are Jostin Antonio Orellana-Romero, 22, and Edenilson Alexander Castaneda-Del Valle, 18. Both men are immigrants.

According to the sheriff's office, the meth seizure is the largest narcotics seizure in LPSO history and one of the largest in Louisiana.

Splendora Police Department and Houston Police Department HIDTA assisted in the seizure and investigation.