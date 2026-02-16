Traffic: US 59 lanes back open at 288 after fallen hay bales

The Brief Lanes of US 59 southbound at 288 are closed after a truck hit an overpass and loss several bays of hay bales. Houston police set up a barricade while waiting for TxDOt to pick up the fallen hay bales in the road. Police say an intoxicated driver went past the barricade set up and hit a police car with an officer inside.



Several southbound lanes of U.S. 59 southbound at Highway 288 are back open after a truck hit an overpass and lost several bays of hay bales.

While working the scene, a Houston police officer had to be hospitalized after a vehicle ignored the barricades in place and crashed into their vehicle.

Just after midnight, an oversized truck was carrying a load of hay bales along the outbound freeway of Highway 59 at the state Highway 288 split.

According to Sergeant Dalla, the truck hit the overpass, causing the vehicle to lose its load and drop several bales of hay.

Officers are waiting for the Texas Department of Transportation to arrive to pick up the hay bales as specific heavy equipment is required, officials said.

Police officer injured in crash

What we know:

While officers were waiting for the TxDOT, a male driving a Volvo broke through the barricades around 3 a.m., police reported.

Officials say the person in the Volvo crashed into an HPD vehicle with an officer inside. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Police at the scene noted the driver was impaired and admitted to having drinks before the accident.

An investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identity of the male driver is unknown at this time.