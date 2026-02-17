Fort Bend ISD parents speak out on proposed school closures, rezoning

The Brief Parents turned out in Sugar Land to speak about proposed school closures and rezoning in Fort Bend ISD. Several families said they want transparency and clear answers before any decisions are finalized. Rep. Lalani said he plans to request answers and look for solutions, as parents prepare for another meeting Feb. 23.



Parents in Fort Bend County are pushing for answers after learning proposed school closures and boundary rezoning could impact their children’s campuses and communities.

State Rep. Suleman Lalani, M.D. hosted what he described as a community "conversation" Monday night at the Four Corners Community Center, giving parents, educators and neighbors an opportunity to share concerns — and hear more about the financial pressures schools face year after year.

Parents speak on Fort Bend ISD closures, rezoning

What they're saying:

Parents at the meeting repeatedly raised concerns about disruption — from where students would go if a campus closes, to how rezoning could affect neighborhoods that have been built around school communities.

One parent described the turnout as encouraging and said she hopes the concerns shared in the room help drive action.

"I think it was a great turnout… It’s great to hear the community impact, and then hopefully they can advocate for us," one parent said.

A major point raised during the discussion: declining enrollment paired with operating costs that aren’t dropping — a combination parents said they believe is driving the conversation about closures.

Another parent said families plan to keep showing up and speaking out.

"We’re all just still in the fight… we’re doing it for the kids… and we’re going to just keep… keeping up the good fight," she said.

Rep. Lalani told FOX 26 he plans to follow up with formal requests for information and push for answers families say they still don’t have.

"Now I’ve heard it… now I’m going to make an official request to give us the answers and then see what solutions we can find… we may need to look outside the box," Lalani said.

Many parents described the meeting as a chance to be heard — but also emphasized they want the district to provide specifics, not just general explanations.

Rep. Lalani framed the night as a starting point: a chance to collect concerns, press for information, and look for solutions tied to funding realities.

What's next:

Parents told FOX 26 they plan to stay engaged heading into an early March decision point they believe is approaching. There is also another meeting scheduled for February 23, and several parents who attended Monday night said they plan to be there as well.