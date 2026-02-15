Woman charged with murder of ex-boyfriend in northwest Harris County

The Brief Emily Rose Seeman was charged with murder for the shooting death of her ex-boyfriend 25-year-old Malcolm Wayne Lee. Lee and Seeman had ran into each other while Lee was with his new girlfriend. Seeman's bond is set at $150,000.



A 23-year-old has been charged with murder after she allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend in northwest Harris County near Tomball.

Emily Rose Seeman was booked in Harris County Jail with her bond set to $150,000 for the shooting death of 25-year-old Malcolm Wayne Lee.

Man allegedly shot by ex-girlfriend

According to officials, Harris County constable deputies were called to Hufsmith Kohrville Road where they found a Lee unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office learned the possible suspect, now identified as Seeman, had run from the scene through a wooded area. She was quickly found and taken into custody.

Detectives say Seeman and Lee had previously been dating before the shooting. Lee had arrived at the scene on Hufsmith Kohrville Road with his new girlfriend to see a friend and Seeman was there, according to reports.

An argument broke out between the two, which escalated to a shooting.

Court documents state Seeman was booked in Harris County Jail on a $150,000 bond.