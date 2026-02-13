22 arrested in Harris County prostitution sting, child found in suspect's car

The Brief Harris County Precinct 4 deputies arrested 22 people in a prostitution sting targeting both buyers and sellers along the FM 1960 and FM 2920 corridors. Among the 18 men arrested for solicitation was 39-year-old Ricardo Garcia, who allegedly brought his 5-year-old child to the scene while attempting to trade money for sex with an undercover officer. Constable Mark Herman emphasized that the operation targeted areas near schools and daycare centers.



Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman announced the results of the three-day operation, which targeted both sex workers and those seeking to purchase sex. The sweep focused on the FM 1960 and FM 2920 corridors, as well as the intersection of FM 1960 and Kuykendahl Road.

In total, 18 men were arrested for solicitation, while four others were arrested on prostitution charges—one on the street and three at local massage parlors.

Child found during arrest

The backstory:

Among those detained was 39-year-old Ricardo Garcia. According to Herman, Garcia had his 5-year-old child in the backseat of his vehicle while he allegedly propositioned an undercover deputy.

"That example just shows you the length of what people will go through when they’re out trying to solicit for sex," Herman said during a press conference. "You just kind of shake your head because you’re jeopardizing your baby while you’re trying to do this."

Child Protective Services was notified, and the child was eventually released to a family member at the scene.

The operation utilized female undercover deputies who were approached by suspects offering money for sexual transactions. Herman noted that two of the arrests occurred in proximity to schools and daycare centers, specifically near Spring High School and Dekaney High School.

Future operations

What's next:

The Constable’s Office signaled that these "labor-intensive" operations will become more frequent, particularly as major events approach the Houston area. Herman stated that his office is committed to increasing enforcement to protect local neighborhoods.

What you can do:

Precinct 4 encourages residents to report suspicious activity or suspected prostitution to their office immediately.