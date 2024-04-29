The community is invited to celebrate the life of Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy John Coddou.

Step off for the procession will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1 at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, located at 13001 Katy Freeway.

Funeral services for Coddou will take place at 1 p.m. at Second Baptist Church - West Campus, located at 19449 Katy Freeway.

Full police honors will follow the service.

The community is encouraged to line the procession route to the cemetery.

The route will be as follows:

- Church to Cemetery IH 10 East Service Road to Greenhouse U-Turn

- IH 10 Westbound onto the main lanes

- IH 10 to SH 99 Southbound

- SH 99 Southbound to FM 1093

- Turning west onto FM 1093 onto the Westpark Toll Road

- Exit at the end of the Toll Road and continue on FM 1093 to FM 359

- Turn left (south) on FM 359 to the gravesite.

Deputy Coddou was killed while bravely serving his community when he was assisting at a crash scene and was struck by a vehicle.

Coddou's career in law enforcement started in 2003 as a detention officer.