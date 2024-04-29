Goodrich ISD canceling classes for Tuesday due to mandatory evacuation in Polk County

The Goodrich Independent School District has announced they are canceling classes for Tuesday.

That announcement was made following the mandatory evacuation in certain parts of Polk County.

As FOX 26 has reported, torrential rainfall impacted the areas north of the Houston Metro area on Sunday with at least two confirmed tornadoes touching down on Sunday night.

