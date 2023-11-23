Donor gives Thanksgiving feast to Houston firefighters and their families, hopes to inspire others

Some of Houston's finest went to work instead of being with family this Thanksgiving. However, some area firefighters were able to do both, suit up, and spend Thanksgiving with loved ones, thanks to kindhearted Houstonians who hope to inspire you this holiday season.

Their firehouse in Independence Heights became a bit more like home, full of laughter, and prayer.

"We thank you, God, for grace. We thank you, God, for these first responders," Pastor Smith called out as everyone bowed their heads before the scrumptious holiday spread at Houston Fire Station 31. The magnificent meal was a gift from the Harris County Precinct 1 Community Emergency Response Team.

"That's what Thanksgiving is all about, what you can do for someone else," says the head of the Precinct 1 CERT team, John Branch, who came up with the idea and has been behind delivering the terrific Turkey Day meal to Station 31 for two decades.

"To be away from their families, to put their time and talent to work, and spend their money to come provide us with a meal, I mean that's unheard of. We appreciate it so much," says District Chief Kevin Carley.

The extensive menu included three types of turkey. "We smoked one. We baked one. We fried one. We have hams and everything else," adds Branch.

The Thanksgiving feast looks and smells amazing, but another thing that's on full display right next to the turkey and sweet potatoes is clearly kindness, compassion and love.

"For 20 years now, we've been showing our appreciation to this station, because we are a community of love. We want Station 31 to know how much we love them," Branch explains.

Firefighters' families were also invited to the feast.

"I'm glad they could come visit me here," smiles Firefighter David Calderon while standing with his wife Daisy Calderon, who adds, "I'm actually very thankful. I didn't realize they were doing all this". Their 2-year-old son, Lucas, is chatty in his dad's arms, talking all about the big red firetruck, and the proud father jokes Anytime I can be with this guy and see him, even if he doesn't want me at the time."

Little Lucas seems thankful to finally get to see inside the firetruck, and many here say they are also grateful for the little things and the little ones.

"I've got a loving wife, daughter, children, grandkids, great-grandchildren," says Branch.

"We're grateful for our son right here and our little one on the way," the Calderons smile as they announce they're expecting.

"I get a little emotional when I talk about my grandkids. I've got two beautiful granddaughters. (And you're very thankful for them this Thanksgiving?) Oh my gosh, they light up my life," Chief Carley says while choking back tears.

After putting food on the table at Station 31, Branch says when he and his family finish Thanksgiving dinner, "We start making plates and go out and see who we can help."

One Thanksgiving, behind a vacant motel, they came upon, "Two guys heating up a can of pork and beans, and when I opened up that plate with turkey and ham, and dressing and all that, when I saw their faces how happy they were, that made me feel good, and that's the best Thanksgiving I ever had," Branch says and he hopes you too will not only receive blessings, but also be one this holiday season.

"Whatever you can share, share with somebody else because someone is always in need. If you woke up this morning, you opened two gifts and that's the eyes on your head and so you've got something to give thanks for."