The holiday season is underway, and there are plenty of events around the city to get you in the spirit.

Here's a look at some things to do in the Houston area this weekend.

The Nutcracker presented by the Houston Ballet

Houston Ballet's The Nutcracker - 2022 Dress Rehearsal (Photo courtesy The Houston Ballet)

A holiday tradition returns to the stage. The Houston Ballet’s production of Stanton Welch’s The Nutcracker begins Friday with performances throughout the month of December.

When: Friday, Nov. 24 to Wednesday, Dec. 27

Where: Brown Theater, Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: $30+

Texas Renaissance Festival

The Texas Renaissance Festival is wrapping up its 49th year. You still have one more weekend to immerse yourself in this magical kingdom. There is a packed entertainment schedule, treats to feast on, and hundreds of shops. This three-day weekend, the kingdom will be transformed for "Celtic Christmas" with holiday sights and sounds.

When: Friday, Nov. 24 to Sunday, Nov. 26

Where: 21778 Farm to Market 1774, Todd Mission, TX 77363

Cost: Varies by day

Black Friday Holiday Market

Get a jump on your holiday shopping while supporting local artists and vendors. Explore a curated market offering unique collectibles, jewelry, vintage items, art, mid-century modern furniture, original designs, a complete bar, and locally sourced cuisine — all while supporting local artists, designers, and craftsmen.

When: Friday, Nov. 24 to Sunday, Nov. 26; 10 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards St, Houston, TX 77007

Cost: $5

Elf Movie Party

Watch the holiday favorite film "Elf" at this screening that will feature props, a gift "wrap off" and your own elf hat.

When: Friday, Nov. 24 at 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra, 2707 Commercial Center Blvd Suite K-100, Katy, TX 77494

Cost: $18.13

Children’s Museum of Houston’s Great Gobbler Thanksgiving Week

The Children’s Museum of Houston’s Great Gobbler Thanksgiving Week wraps up with a festive transition into Christmas. On Friday, watch a skit when the Great Gobbler passes the Holiday season over to Santa. Santa will also be meeting visitors. On Saturday, the Grinch will pay a visit, and Cindy Lou Who will host storytime.

When: Friday, Nov. 24 to Sunday, Nov. 26

Where: Children’s Museum of Houston, 1500 Binz St, Houston, TX 77004

Cost: General admission $17 for adults and children

Houston Symphony presents Diva Legends

The Houston Symphony performs hits by Gloria Gaynor, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Alicia Keys. After Saturday night’s performance, head to the Round Bar for an after-party with dancing, cocktails, free swag, and a chance to mingle with musicians.

When: Friday, Nov. 24 to Sunday, Nov. 26

Where: Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: $34+

Cistern Illuminated

If you’ve never taken a tour of the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern, and even if you have, you’re in for a unique experience starting this weekend. Cistern Illuminated was designed by local artist and engineer Kelly O’Brien of Fenris and features lights to amplify the reservoir’s columns. Ages 9+ only.

When: Saturday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Jan. 7

Where: Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern, 105b Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007

Cost: $12 for ages 9+; $10 for seniors, military, students

Christmas lights in Houston

The Christmas lights are going up around the city! Check out this list of Christmas light displays and the best neighborhoods to visit this holiday season.

