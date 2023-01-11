One of her campaign slogans is "Back the Blue but not bullies in blue." But this Missouri City police officer and Houston mayoral candidate is accused of at least two acts of violence, including allegations of using her police-issued baton and taser in domestic disputes.

Robin Williams appeared in probable cause court Wednesday morning, where her bond was set at $15,000. She was arrested Tuesday after being charged with felony continual assault of a family member.

Court documents detail complaints from her live-in boyfriend, also described as her fiancé in the court appearance, after a deputy with the Harris County Precinct 7 Constable's Office was called out to Williams’ home.

The 32-year-old allegedly got home in the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve, and the two got into an argument. The boyfriend accused Williams of punching him in the mouth, causing his lip to bleed. The documents say she also assaulted him with her police baton.

According to the boyfriend, this wasn’t the first time.

The boyfriend then also shared video with the deputy from a separate incident at the same home on Aug. 4 of last year.

According to the officer who reviewed the video, Williams is seen wearing a Missouri City Police Department shirt and using her police baton to hit him several times in the body and legs while he recorded her with his phone.

According to court documents, she could be heard threatening to kill him and yelling that he broke her phone and that it was worth more than $2,000.

The boyfriend complained the incident left knots on his body and told the officer about another incident in the same month. According to court documents, the boyfriend said that after another argument, she went to the bedroom, grabbed her taser and shot him with it.

These incidents reportedly happened after Williams announced her run for mayor — her campaign posts going as far back as spring of last year.

According to her campaign, she has worked with the Red Cross and served with the Marines active duty for four years.

The judge has ordered her to have no contact with the boyfriend, and she is not allowed to have a firearm.

She was scheduled back in court at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.